Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 40,283 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,078 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,283 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

More Novo Nordisk A/S News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 723.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S's dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here