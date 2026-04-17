Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $51.70 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,080 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,678 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Teradyne worth $51,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $365.92 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $315.91 and its 200 day moving average is $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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