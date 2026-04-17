Free Trial
→ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $51.70 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Teradyne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mirae Asset Global Investments boosted its stake in Teradyne by 24% in Q4 to 267,080 shares valued at about $51.7 million, representing roughly 0.17% ownership.
  • Teradyne posted strong quarterly results (EPS $1.80 vs. $0.95 year‑ago; revenue up 43.9%), trades near its 12‑month high with a market cap of ~$57.3B, and carries a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of $303.53.
  • Five stocks we like better than Teradyne.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,080 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,678 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Teradyne worth $51,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $365.92 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $315.91 and its 200 day moving average is $232.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teradyne Right Now?

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Your name isn't on our protected list yet
Your name isn't on our protected list yet
From American Alternative (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines