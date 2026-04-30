Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 38,561 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,681 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,561 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $24,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 118.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 209.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 90.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:CTVA opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.Corteva's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is 45.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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