M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX - Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 118,185 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in America Movil were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get America Movil alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America Movil by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on America Movil from $19.50 to $21.80 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. New Street Research upgraded America Movil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of America Movil in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on America Movil to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on America Movil from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America Movil currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on America Movil

America Movil Stock Up 1.8%

America Movil stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter. America Movil had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider America Movil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and America Movil wasn't on the list.

While America Movil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here