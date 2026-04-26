Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Acquires 8,224 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 1,375.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Adobe were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Adobe by 72.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company's stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 185.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company's stock worth $316,913,000 after buying an additional 583,275 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Adobe by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Adobe by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company's stock worth $38,309,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a $302.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $245.44 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $251.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here