Natural Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Natural Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 719.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $448.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a "sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citic Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.80.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,851,571. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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