Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 878.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,085 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 975,033 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 6.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA's holdings in Netflix were worth $101,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Phillip Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 0.8%

NFLX opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $384.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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