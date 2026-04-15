Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 745.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Netflix by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $631,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, President Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 2.9%

NFLX stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $448.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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