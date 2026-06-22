Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,447 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 287,787 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc's holdings in Netflix were worth $85,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $77.38 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citic Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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