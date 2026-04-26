NewMarket Corporation $NEU Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU - Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NewMarket by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $148,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 16.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other NewMarket news, Director Ting Xu acquired 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $619.21 per share, for a total transaction of $247,684.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $575,246.09. This trade represents a 75.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered NewMarket from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewMarket

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $696.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $693.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.48. NewMarket Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $580.03 and a fifty-two week high of $875.97.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $12.62 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 15.25%.The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NewMarket's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

Read More

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