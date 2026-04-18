Free Trial
→ Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 144,739 Shares of Ternium S.A. $TX

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Ternium logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ninety One North America trimmed its stake in Ternium by 15.6%, selling 144,739 shares in 4Q and now holds 785,653 shares (~0.39% of the company) valued at about $30.0M, making it the fund's 29th largest position.
  • Ternium missed Q4 expectations with EPS of $0.62 vs. a $0.77 estimate and revenue of $3.77B (down 2.6% year-over-year), and announced a $0.90 dividend payable May 20 (record/ex-dividend date May 14) with an ~83% payout ratio.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.79 (ratings range from Strong Buy to Sell across contributors).
  • Five stocks we like better than Ternium.

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,653 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 144,739 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.39% of Ternium worth $30,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 118,482 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company's stock.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.15). Ternium had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 413.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ternium's dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ternium from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ternium

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ternium (NYSE:TX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ternium Right Now?

Before you consider Ternium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ternium wasn't on the list.

While Ternium currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines