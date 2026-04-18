Ninety One North America Inc. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,986,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,961,933,000 after buying an additional 3,044,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 18.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,550,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 3,213,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,732,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,767,000 after buying an additional 1,913,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,079,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $452,952,000 after buying an additional 224,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,441,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,579,000 after buying an additional 1,011,101 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.42.

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Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,000. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,443 shares of company stock worth $113,584. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monetization & capital return thesis: Analysts and commentators argue Pinterest’s AI-driven commerce improvements, international ARPU growth, new channels (CTV) and a ~$3.5B buyback/activist support could materially expand revenue and margins, supporting upside. Read More.

Monetization & capital return thesis: Analysts and commentators argue Pinterest’s AI-driven commerce improvements, international ARPU growth, new channels (CTV) and a ~$3.5B buyback/activist support could materially expand revenue and margins, supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term momentum from capital‑return messaging: The stock rallied midweek after management/market discussion of buybacks and equity-award filings; traders later paused to digest RSU filings but the buyback narrative lifted sentiment. Read More.

Near‑term momentum from capital‑return messaging: The stock rallied midweek after management/market discussion of buybacks and equity-award filings; traders later paused to digest RSU filings but the buyback narrative lifted sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention and user traction: Coverage highlighting Pinterest as a top internet-content pick and reports of record monthly active users (Q4 2025) are drawing retail/institutional interest that can amplify upside if engagement converts to ad revenue. Read More.

Investor attention and user traction: Coverage highlighting Pinterest as a top internet-content pick and reports of record monthly active users (Q4 2025) are drawing retail/institutional interest that can amplify upside if engagement converts to ad revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned insider sale: Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares via a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; planned sales are less alarming than ad‑hoc disposals but attract attention. Read More.

Planned insider sale: Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares via a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; planned sales are less alarming than ad‑hoc disposals but attract attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance/valuation caution: Several analysts have trimmed targets or kept cautious ratings; the consensus sits near “Hold,” reflecting execution and competitive risk that may limit near‑term upside. Read More.

Analyst stance/valuation caution: Several analysts have trimmed targets or kept cautious ratings; the consensus sits near “Hold,” reflecting execution and competitive risk that may limit near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major legal overhang — multiple class actions filed: Several law firms have announced securities‑fraud suits alleging misstatements about ad revenue/capabilities for the Feb 7, 2025–Feb 12, 2026 period; the lead‑plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026. The volume of filings increases litigation risk, potential costs and uncertainty that can pressure the stock. Read More.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PINS opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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