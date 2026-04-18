Ninety One UK Ltd Has $70.45 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. $TX

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844,769 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 363,620 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.92% of Ternium worth $70,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ternium by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company's stock.

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Ternium Stock Performance

TX stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.27. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $45.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business's revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 413.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Ternium's payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ternium from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ternium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ternium

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

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