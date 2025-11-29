Free Trial
Norges Bank Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
United Parcel Service logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Norges Bank bought 8,439,091 shares of UPS in Q2 — roughly 1.00% of the company — valued at about $851.8 million.
  • UPS topped Q results with EPS $1.74 vs. $1.31 expected and revenue $21.42B (down 3.7% YoY); analysts' consensus is a "Hold" with an average target price of $110.
  • UPS declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 (annualized $6.56), implying a 6.9% yield and a payout ratio of 101.39%; the ex-dividend date is Nov. 17 and payment is Dec. 4.
  • Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service.

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,439,091 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $851,842,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.00% of United Parcel Service at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

