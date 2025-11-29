Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 12,400,026 PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,400,026 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $921,570,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.30% of PayPal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $620,924,000 after buying an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 301.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $75,491,000 after buying an additional 868,953 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a "mixed" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a "negative" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Compass Point reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.06.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

