Norges Bank Takes $1.04 Billion Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,979,697 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.16% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 672.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 890.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts: Sign Up

Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $274.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,787 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total transaction of $436,903.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.33, for a total value of $715,907.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,995 shares of company stock valued at $235,840,503. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coinbase Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coinbase Global wasn't on the list.

While Coinbase Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here