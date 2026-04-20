NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s 10th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,251 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $183.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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