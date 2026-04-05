NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC's 8th Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,676 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,401,616 shares of company stock valued at $253,555,407 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CICC Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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