NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Raised by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,033 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.5% of Waycross Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Waycross Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,616 shares of company stock worth $253,555,407 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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