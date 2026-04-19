Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 787.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,409 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 23,434 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Netflix were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 867.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company's 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $410.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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