Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 984.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 218,607 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.4% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $22,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a "sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Netflix to a "positive" rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.80.

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Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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