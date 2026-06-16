Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $20.66 Million Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,356 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 3.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.'s holdings in Target were worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the retailer's stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Target Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average is $114.03. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $126.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

See Also

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