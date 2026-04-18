Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,173 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,237,909 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $208,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,417,240 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $144,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,059 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,058,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $129,110,000 after buying an additional 1,401,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,152,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,779,673,000 after buying an additional 1,386,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $534,792,000 after buying an additional 671,473 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.86%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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