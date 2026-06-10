Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,323 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 325,453 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.56% of Omnicom Group worth $87,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.7%

OMC stock opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 38.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 820.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading

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