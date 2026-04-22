ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,860 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 27,405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 116,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,492,308 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI/datacenter demand thesis — Analysts and market commentators point to rising ON content per next‑generation NVIDIA racks (an estimate cited ~11x more ON silicon per 800V rack vs older designs), a narrative that pushes expectations for outsized semiconductor content growth if GPU/server upgrades accelerate. This Week's Wolf Pick - ON Semiconductor

AI/datacenter demand thesis — Analysts and market commentators point to rising ON content per next‑generation NVIDIA racks (an estimate cited ~11x more ON silicon per 800V rack vs older designs), a narrative that pushes expectations for outsized semiconductor content growth if GPU/server upgrades accelerate. Positive Sentiment: Earnings/guide support — ON’s recent quarter beat EPS estimates (reported $0.64 vs $0.62) and management provided Q1 FY26 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660). The EPS beat helps justify the rally even though revenue was roughly flat to slightly below some analyst models.

Earnings/guide support — ON’s recent quarter beat EPS estimates (reported $0.64 vs $0.62) and management provided Q1 FY26 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660). The EPS beat helps justify the rally even though revenue was roughly flat to slightly below some analyst models. Positive Sentiment: Product wins show ongoing demand — Customers using ON sensors are shipping new camera products (e.g., Innova GigE models citing ON sensors), which is a small but tangible validation of design wins across industrial/vision markets. Vadzo Imaging Expands NDAA‑Compliant Camera Portfolio

Product wins show ongoing demand — Customers using ON sensors are shipping new camera products (e.g., Innova GigE models citing ON sensors), which is a small but tangible validation of design wins across industrial/vision markets. Neutral Sentiment: Market context — Zacks and other outlets noted ON outperformed while the broader market dipped, suggesting stock-specific drivers (AI narrative + earnings) rather than a broad rally. Monitor whether gains persist on continued flow versus short‑term rotation. Why the Market Dipped But ON Gained Today

Market context — Zacks and other outlets noted ON outperformed while the broader market dipped, suggesting stock-specific drivers (AI narrative + earnings) rather than a broad rally. Monitor whether gains persist on continued flow versus short‑term rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals & valuation — ON is trading near its 52‑week high with elevated multiples (current P/E well above peers). That reflects high growth expectations; watch volume, SMA crossovers, and any changes to analyst models.

Technicals & valuation — ON is trading near its 52‑week high with elevated multiples (current P/E well above peers). That reflects high growth expectations; watch volume, SMA crossovers, and any changes to analyst models. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — A CFO sale (~$2.4M reported) occurred recently. Insider sales can be routine (tax/liquidity) but may worry some investors when they accompany big run‑ups. Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor CFO Sells $2.4M

Insider selling — A CFO sale (~$2.4M reported) occurred recently. Insider sales can be routine (tax/liquidity) but may worry some investors when they accompany big run‑ups. Negative Sentiment: Revenue headwinds & high expectations — ON reported revenue down ~11% YoY in the last quarter and slightly missed top‑line consensus; with a high P/E the stock is vulnerable if AI/datacenter demand or end‑market recovery disappoints.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ON Semiconductor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.96.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6%

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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