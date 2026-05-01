Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,028 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $333,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,389 shares in the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,924,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $238,589,000 after buying an additional 812,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6%

TSM stock opened at $396.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $170.59 and a 12 month high of $414.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here