OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $60.64 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,282 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,009 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for 1.6% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.20% of Teradyne worth $60,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 25.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,701,000 after buying an additional 548,140 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Teradyne by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 91,120 shares of the company's stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $379.93 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $387.45. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.32 and a 200-day moving average of $238.96.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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