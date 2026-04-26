Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Lowered by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,829 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,603 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.7% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

PLTR opened at $143.09 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a PE ratio of 227.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $196.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here