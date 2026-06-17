Parvin Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 338.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for 1.3% of Parvin Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parvin Asset Management LLC's holdings in Clorox were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,436.8% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

See Also

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