PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,252 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $30,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America cut their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $621,960.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,425,837.66. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 57,373 shares of company stock worth $2,684,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.51%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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