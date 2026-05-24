PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Holdings Raised by Lind Value II ApS

Lind Value II ApS increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 138.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,385 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 89,773 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.9% of Lind Value II ApS's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lind Value II ApS's holdings in PayPal were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,934 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. This trade represents a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $621,960.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 57,373 shares of company stock worth $2,684,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here