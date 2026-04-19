Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,973 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.10.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.64 and a 52-week high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $206.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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