Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the software company's stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $247.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.88.

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Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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