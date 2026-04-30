PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,068 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,188 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $67,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 622.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 122.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company's stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 252,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,451,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 65.8% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company's stock worth $81,049,000 after buying an additional 229,121 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $157.27 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.36. The company has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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