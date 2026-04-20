PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,408 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 622.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 122.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company's stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.3% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 252,916 shares of the company's stock worth $35,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.32%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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