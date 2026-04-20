PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,698 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $872,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 622.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 252,916 shares of the company's stock worth $35,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.67 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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