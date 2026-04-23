PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,367 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,780 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 120.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,726 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock worth $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its position in PepsiCo by 151.7% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,597,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,883 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 406.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789,959 shares of the company's stock worth $256,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,231,302 shares of the company's stock worth $313,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,343 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $153.79 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $159.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 89.32%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $170.26.

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About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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