Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Shares of 40,358 J & J Snack Foods Corp. $JJSF

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.21% of J & J Snack Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 897.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 439 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 902.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 19,000.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 38.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 966 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 71.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JJSF

J & J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.6%

JJSF opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.38. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $343.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.95 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 3.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. J & J Snack Foods's dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

J & J Snack Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods NASDAQ: JJSF is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded snack foods and frozen beverages. Headquartered in Pennsauken, New Jersey, the company develops, produces and markets a broad array of proprietary and licensed products for retail, concession and foodservice customers. Its offerings span soft pretzels, frozen novelties, real Italian ice, churros and packaged beverages under well-known names such as ICEE, SuperPretzel, Luigi's and ChurroMan.

Founded in 1971 by Gerald B.

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