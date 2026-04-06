Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,346 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 32,208 shares during the quarter. Sanmina makes up approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Sanmina worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Sanmina by 36.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,127 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sanmina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,795 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $130.21 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average is $145.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $185.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SANM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sanmina

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $2,290,728. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

See Also

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