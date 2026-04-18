Pinterest, Inc. $PINS Position Increased by Ninety One SA Pty Ltd

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,591 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 45.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Pinterest News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinterest this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monetization & capital return thesis: Analysts and commentators argue Pinterest’s AI-driven commerce improvements, international ARPU growth, new channels (CTV) and a ~$3.5B buyback/activist support could materially expand revenue and margins, supporting upside. Read More.

Monetization & capital return thesis: Analysts and commentators argue Pinterest’s AI-driven commerce improvements, international ARPU growth, new channels (CTV) and a ~$3.5B buyback/activist support could materially expand revenue and margins, supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term momentum from capital‑return messaging: The stock rallied midweek after management/market discussion of buybacks and equity-award filings; traders later paused to digest RSU filings but the buyback narrative lifted sentiment. Read More.

Near‑term momentum from capital‑return messaging: The stock rallied midweek after management/market discussion of buybacks and equity-award filings; traders later paused to digest RSU filings but the buyback narrative lifted sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention and user traction: Coverage highlighting Pinterest as a top internet-content pick and reports of record monthly active users (Q4 2025) are drawing retail/institutional interest that can amplify upside if engagement converts to ad revenue. Read More.

Investor attention and user traction: Coverage highlighting Pinterest as a top internet-content pick and reports of record monthly active users (Q4 2025) are drawing retail/institutional interest that can amplify upside if engagement converts to ad revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned insider sale: Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares via a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; planned sales are less alarming than ad‑hoc disposals but attract attention. Read More.

Planned insider sale: Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares via a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; planned sales are less alarming than ad‑hoc disposals but attract attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance/valuation caution: Several analysts have trimmed targets or kept cautious ratings; the consensus sits near “Hold,” reflecting execution and competitive risk that may limit near‑term upside. Read More.

Analyst stance/valuation caution: Several analysts have trimmed targets or kept cautious ratings; the consensus sits near “Hold,” reflecting execution and competitive risk that may limit near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major legal overhang — multiple class actions filed: Several law firms have announced securities‑fraud suits alleging misstatements about ad revenue/capabilities for the Feb 7, 2025–Feb 12, 2026 period; the lead‑plaintiff deadline is May 29, 2026. The volume of filings increases litigation risk, potential costs and uncertainty that can pressure the stock. Read More.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.1%

PINS opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 695,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,443 shares of company stock worth $113,584. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Pinterest from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $24.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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