Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys Shares of 12,174 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,174 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 711.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 871.2% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 239,175 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 214,549 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Netflix by 925.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 34,606 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,232 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 895.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. The company has a market cap of $410.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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