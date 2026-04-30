Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 69,889 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 986.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,974 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.3% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.53. 7,514,443 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,257,398. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC increased their price target on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized buyback expansion — Netflix approved an additional $25 billion in share repurchases, increasing capital-return optionality and reducing float, which is a clear shareholder-friendly move that supports EPS and valuation. InsiderMonkey: Buyback Authorization

Board-authorized buyback expansion — Netflix approved an additional $25 billion in share repurchases, increasing capital-return optionality and reducing float, which is a clear shareholder-friendly move that supports EPS and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Mobile product push to boost engagement — Netflix is rolling out a TikTok-like vertical video feed (“Clips”) and other mobile UI changes to make discovery faster and increase time spent on phones, which could lift ad revenue and retention over time. Business Insider: Mobile Strategy

Mobile product push to boost engagement — Netflix is rolling out a TikTok-like vertical video feed (“Clips”) and other mobile UI changes to make discovery faster and increase time spent on phones, which could lift ad revenue and retention over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate nudges — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analyst confidence in Netflix’s ability to convert revenue growth into higher earnings. MarketBeat: Analyst Updates

Analyst estimate nudges — Erste Group modestly raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts, signaling some analyst confidence in Netflix’s ability to convert revenue growth into higher earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term content strategy — Coverage suggests live sports expansion remains a strategic lever to grow subscribers and revenue, but it’s execution- and capex-intensive and will affect margins differently over time. The Motley Fool: Live Sports

Longer-term content strategy — Coverage suggests live sports expansion remains a strategic lever to grow subscribers and revenue, but it’s execution- and capex-intensive and will affect margins differently over time. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder activism increases scrutiny — Activist moves have put governance and valuation in focus, creating near-term uncertainty and potential for pressure on management and strategic decisions. Yahoo Finance: Shareholder Activism

Shareholder activism increases scrutiny — Activist moves have put governance and valuation in focus, creating near-term uncertainty and potential for pressure on management and strategic decisions. Negative Sentiment: Near-term margin concerns and PT cuts — Bernstein trimmed its price target citing margin pressures, signaling investor worry that content and expansion costs could weigh on profitability in the near term. Yahoo Finance: PT Cut

Near-term margin concerns and PT cuts — Bernstein trimmed its price target citing margin pressures, signaling investor worry that content and expansion costs could weigh on profitability in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Investor disappointment after the update — Commentary and headlines pointing to the stock decline and investor disappointment following recent results/guidance are amplifying selling pressure despite the quarter’s top-line beat. The Motley Fool: Stock Falling

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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