Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA's holdings in Synopsys were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 9.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $467.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $423.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company's revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $531.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here