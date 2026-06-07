Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD Buys Shares of 11,493 Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,493 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.7% of Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,913,826,000 after buying an additional 340,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,469,793,000 after buying an additional 200,312 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,385,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $584,494,000 after buying an additional 299,698 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,611,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $522,850,000 after buying an additional 155,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,712,442 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $392,653,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of APO stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50 day moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is 143.31%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

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Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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