Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $278.39 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $281.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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