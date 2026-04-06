Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp $SBS

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,154 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 73,574 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned 0.09% of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 349.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 118,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,516 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,488 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,001 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 22.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,002,308 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 184,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.60 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.60.

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Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SBS stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Research analysts forecast that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

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