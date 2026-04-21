Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. Makes New $445,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $287.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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