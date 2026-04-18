Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 109.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,433,501 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 55,329.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company's stock worth $410,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,889 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $405,199,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $273,700,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. The trade was a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,209,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,466,747 in the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWV. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on CoreWeave from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.66.

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CoreWeave Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $116.85 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion and a PE ratio of -36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report).

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