Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,564 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 56,830 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Ares Management worth $33,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,965 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $64,186,000 after buying an additional 261,474 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,802.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 68,469 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $11,067,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 40,652.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 807,300 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $130,484,000 after buying an additional 805,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 269,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ares Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $129.41 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $195.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.16%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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