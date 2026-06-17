Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 85,132 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 85,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of TJX Companies worth $335,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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